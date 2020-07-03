Black Eyed Peas, and Maluma pose, “Feel The Rhythm” | Daily Freedom

Text: Alexander Lewis Delgado

The american pool of hip-hop, pop, Black Eyed Peas, has presented the print world with their eighth studio album called, ‘Translation’, and promoting the single and new music video, “Feel The Beat” (Feel The Rhythm), recorded with the artist reggaetonero colombian Maluma.

Recently, the Black Eyed Peas in the preview, Not “Tomorrow”, a song that brings the exciting rhythms that invite you to dance and live life to the full. The song was recorded with the artist Trap in Latin, The Alpha, with which the topic is placed first in the list of your country.

They have collaborations in this album of Shakira, with whom they recorded the song, “Girl Like Me” (Girl Like Me); with Tyga and Nicky Jam, the “Crazy Life!, with Becky G recorded, “Hard”, with French Montana performed, “Mabuti” and who are the only registered, “the News Today”.

