Ariana Grande walks by Angels, and shows how to bring the glam into your sporty style

Ariana Grande has not abandoned its charm. The beautiful girl with the pony tail is an example of fashion with a taste that is trendy clothes that are often used above the stage and off.

And in this quarantine, the artist seems exceptionally bright up to take a walk with your best friendDoug and his puppy, of Toulouse, in the neighborhood near Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

With a look that’s totally sporty, the pop star is simply beautiful with a pair of pants and a sweatshirt blackthat combined with white sneakers, and blue Nike signature.

Its unforgettable styling, not impossible. The iconic hair with extensions chestnut brown, pick-up with a high ponytail, and bangs to the sideit was the same that shines in their shows from what seemed regal as she walked the pace of your pet, we also enjoyed the walk through the mountains in the exclusive area.

The style of Ariana Grande, creates trend in the fashion

With the occasion of father’s day, Ariana Grande, dedicated some moving words of his father, Edward Butera, to express your love in a special day that reminded us of how important it is to always have at your side.

“I am very proud to be your daughter @edbutera! I don’t think that will ever be able to articulate the depth of the joy and completeness that I have felt through these times together”,

Also doing exercise, the singer does not lose its elegance, and once more demonstrated. Compliance with the sanitary regulations, was seen with his face mask black fabric and a the trick that has included the eyebrows shaped, false lashes and shades of color naked, he explained to the Daily Mail.

Even if it’s not the bends, Ariana Grande only brought impeccable with your sports wardrobeshowing how you can wear these garments, if you want to be the center of attention.

The singer, enjoy the open air and in full rélax, so we took a break on the rocky ground and checked his phone.

The months of quarantine continue to be filled with the creativity and the work of the artist, with two duets of success with Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

