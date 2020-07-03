Angelina Jolie: “I have not come to this crisis that is so vulnerable”

Costs. But forget Angelina Jolie as an actress or director. She is, but it is another. It is the same, but very focused on the defense of refugees all over the world. And the drama of tens of millions of people on a daily basis sounds a bit far away from the extreme south of the american continent, but it is not so.

“We are entering a much more light of this crisis that we should have entered,” says Jolie, confined to his house, together with their children, on the outskirts of Los Angeles. And enter with the left foot for a global pandemic may result in, among refugees, the death. From the medical crisis, or, as or more sad and brutal, the hunger, the violence, so she focuses her gaze on the weakest link of the displaced: the children.

“I have never had this amount of children out of school, at the global level, and at the same time”, underlines the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Remember that the emergency closure of the educational institutions will have an impact on the education of millions of children and their opportunities to go forward, but, more imperative, and immediately, often puts them at risk. They are witnesses to or victims of abuse, trauma that could eradicate all of their lives.

That’s why, in the face of what seems to be taking shape as the largest humanitarian crisis after the Second World War and the World Day for Refugees, Jolie has used his global fame to support the displaced.

How to translate in practice?

That would require an action, the reforms of public policy, says the Jolie for THE NATION, “without words”. That is why, also, prefer to stay with the institutions working in the midst of this pandemic -like the Foundation of the UNHCR in Argentina with his campaign, “Ponchos Azules” – instead of regret for the inaction of the G-7, G-20.

After several months, what is the main lesson that has been extracted up to now of this pandemic?

The necessity of a response are interconnected and how much more could be done if we want to work together at the international level. Not come to face this crisis so vulnerable. Millions of people should not be so close as to suffer hunger or even starvation. There should be almost 80 million people in the world who have been forced to move from their homes, of which 34 million children, victims of conflict and persecution. During too time do not face this kind of vulnerability and injustice and, consequently, much more light of this crisis we have entered, with many more lives at risk on a global level. That’s why I hope that this time brings a rude awakening for many, and that this result, from time to time changes to satisfy the requests that we’re looking for equality, safety and rights all over the world.

Drawing the landscape, we make a step further. What is it that now you are concerned about the time that you will leave behind the storm-wind of the planet?

We never recorded, never had this amount of boys and girls of the schools, at the global level and, at the same time. We know that in these conditions increases the domestic violence and child abuse, even if unnoticed. There are boys who suffer from emotional and physical abuse every day, or that in the course of this pandemic are witnesses of violence, and that the life of some of them are in real danger. All this, not to mention that many more will be the development of a trauma. This is another area in which we were not prepared enough when he started the pandemic, because we do not take the protection of children seriously enough. Then the impact of the pandemic on children and on the protection mode, how to exit from the crisis is something that troubles me, and is deeply concerned.

During the virtual conference for the “top 100 Talks” by Time magazine, which has provided in the month of April of this year, said, “this is a time for outrage, a time to bring great changes in the world.” You see something of hope in what has been done so far?

I said that at the beginning of the pandemic and since then we have seen the tragic assassination of George Floyd and, then, there are even more reasons for outrage, and even more arguments to promote change. I have followed the protests and the art that sprouted around the world in support of the movement Black Lives matter . I find it exciting that, like us, sees a strong sense of solidarity, we also see people taking advantage of the moment to try to address and solve the inequality racial in their communities.

From Colombia to Venezuela, and Yemen, or Syria, Bangladesh, have traveled around the world meeting with refugees for almost 20 years. How can you help a citizen, in the midst of this pandemic, and confined in his house? What can make someone from Argentina or another Latin American country?

The countries of Latin America are already doing a lot. There are over 3.6 million venezuelans displaced persons throughout the region. It is the largest exodus in the history of Latin america. I visited Colombia and Peru last year, and I saw that for me the kindness and the generosity that the local communities are showing towards the venezuelans. All over the world, the countries with less resources are more made to receive the refugees. Therefore, in this context, my advice for any boy or a person who wants to help is to start reading, learning and have a clear understanding of the global reality. There is a lot of misinformation around, even on refugees. I am convinced that the more to educate people about the truth, the more it requires the right actions.

But how to deal with the abuses that are happening now, and that, as you raised before, it is very likely that the increase of the times of failure, social restrictions and quarantines?

First of all, I hope people can recognize that refugees, like other vulnerable groups and people in need around the world, there are people who are selfish or weak. Families are good and that they have breached their human rights, they are fighting to protect their children and who want to work and contribute to their community. Are people who have suffered more than we can imagine, and the first step is to recognize all of this. And then yes, think of what you can do. For some, it may be, simply, to be more friendly when they meet a refugee. For others, those who can provide them something-time, food, or support, can be that. and I hope to do so when the opportunity arises. But let me close this point with an idea: above all, these abuses will only end when you fight for the rights and are recognized. And when you are responsible for the individuals or the governments for human rights violations they commit.

I go back to Time magazine. In one of his last columns for the environment, have you noticed that in these complex times, “we need leadership and diplomacy effective.” However, the G-7 and G-20, that in spite of their differences, they seem almost inhallables given that the reactivation of the pandemic. What can be done at the multilateral level to the highest level?

Look to those who are still working as part of a global community. Observe the laws and institutions that protect our rights. It requires actions, not words. Changes in public policies, not opinions.

Since 2001, we have established all the 20 June World Refugee Day. What is the way to follow to resolve the plight of millions of displaced persons, a scourge that is now aggravated with the coronavirus ?

We must find the way to solve the central problem, which is fundamental, of violence and insecurity that causes people to flee their homes. We need our leaders to focus, focus on that. We need to work on the conservation and protection of the values in which we believe, and the freedom that we want for ourselves and for others. We have to fight for those who can’t and to strengthen and support their ability to look after themselves