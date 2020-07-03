10 Hollywood celebrities who speak Spanish

From Ben Affleck to Tom Hiddleston, you know that these actors and actresses who have surprised by not speaking Spanish. What he had heard?

Some times we think that the famous Hollywood speak only English, but you’ll be surprised to know that there are many of them who know how to speak —and very well— in Spanish.

So here is a list of these stars that we love to see them talk in that language:

1.- Matt Damon

When you have a wife, Latin Luciana Barroso, Argentina— the actor is a good teacher, but he confessed that it is easier to understand the mexican to his wife: “the argentine is very difficult to understand,” he said in an interview.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQOQc5BKxJg(/embed)

2.-Gwyneth Paltrow

We never imagined that Gwyneth Paltrow speaks Spanish; however, the actress has spent his adolescence to talk about it, because he wanted to perfect. So, when I was 15 years old, has spent the summer in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), where he learned quite well.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqwPBiQouXw(/embed)

3.- Ben Affleck

Few know that Well-Affelck lived for a time in Mexico, where he learned Spanish. So much so that it dominates perfectly well and has demonstrated on more than one occasion when I interviewed. What little surprised to see that you are speaking in Spanish?

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUf_fIjfPoo(/embed)

4.- Will Smith

It is well known that Will Smith speak a little Spanish, and has also sung in this language, even if it was not very good with criticism. However, the actor has wanted to learn Spanish to meet their fans, and go to that makes!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DBTG7JV-Ig(/embed)

5.- Jean Reno

Even if you might not believe it, Jean Reno has surprised his fans, speaking Spanish perfectly. As she has learned? The actor, of French origin, has a couple of Spanish parents in exile during the franco regime. Their parents did not want that neither he, nor his sister, have lost their roots, what they have been taught to speak Spanish.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2m3GkFX2Wd0(/embed)

6.-Viggo Mortensen

Few people know that Viggo Mortensen speaks Spanish, a language she learned when her father took two years for Argentina, a country where I had to speak Spanish. At the age of 11 years old, his parents divorced and his mother brought him to the united States, where he began his career as an actor.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcR99b4BzbM(/embed)

7.- Zoe Saldana

Known for the movies ‘Avatar’ and ‘Star Trek’, few imagine that Zoe Saldana can and knows how to speak the Spanish language perfectly. The actress has Latin roots, and the father is dominican and his mother puerto rican, so it was natural to speak Spanish at home.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-wq4cC6snI(/embed)

8.- Christina Aguilera

Few people know that Christina Aguilera knows how to speak Spanish, this is because his father is from Ecuador, so we learned some things in Spanish. But yes, you need to have a script or have it written to be able to talk. However, he has done very well in their songs, don’t you think?

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qt13cQ3-xI(/embed)

9.-Melanie Griffith

It was logical that the being married to a Spaniard, Melanie Griffith, to learn the language. The actress was 18 years old and married with Antonio Banderas, who has taught some words, not many. However, he was surprised to see her talking in Spanish.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ys6yGp-wb-g(/embed)

10.-Tom Hiddleston

Beautiful, intelligent and also speaks Spanish! Yes, we talk about Tom Hiddleston, who has confessed that she knows Spanish when she was 15 years old he studied with him for the simple pleasure of learning.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKuH2y0_xjw(/embed)

By Alejandra Morón Instagram: @moronitas

You may be interested in:To know the luxury beds of the famous

The famous children’s most tender of 2020