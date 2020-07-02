Will Smith has allowed a relationship of his wife

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett are one of the most beloved couple in Hollywood. The pair of actors have been held for almost 23 years, married, and are parents to Jaden, 21 years old, of Willow, of 19. But in recent times it has been speculated with the possibility that one of the keys to his long and solid marriage has been to maintain an open relationship in secret. Is what it says now the american rapper August Alsina, 27, which states that he held a romace with the actress, but with the consent of the protagonist of ‘The fresh prince of Bel-Air”.

There would be the treaty of a secret report, because, according to his version, both have had the imprimatur of Will Smith. In fact, the famous actor and August have maintained a conversation very civil about it. “In reality, I sat down, and we were talking about the transformation of her marriage into a union as a partner in life… and he gave me his blessing.”he explained in a program called “The Breakfast Club’, where he promoted his new album.

August would have known about the actress, 48 years old, through his eldest son, the young rapper and performer, Jaden Smith, sometime in the year 2015, and their chemistry was apparent after a year in which all have shared a vacation to Hawaii. In 2017 it shall come to pass together the evening of the gala of the BET Awards. One of their songs, ‘Nunya’ that the musician was introduced last year, would have spoken.

Alsina says that if he breaks his silence on Jada is only because I don’t want that to be clear that it is not a benching case or a person who is regodee in the drama. In fact, the most damaged, in all of this, the story was, in his opinion, if the same. “I lost money, friends… And I think that is because people do not know the truth, but I have not done anything wrong,” he insisted. “I was destroyed… was Probably the most difficult thing that has happened to me in my whole life.” In spite of everything, for the day today has only good words for Smith: “I love you all, you beautiful people,” he concluded.

After these declarations, Jada Pinkett has denied through his representative in the “Page Six” that nothing that Alsina has said about it if it is true or keeping a romance in a parallel to her marriage with Will Smith, which, he says, he knew when it was introduced to the “casting” to play the role of his girlfriend on “The fresh prince of Bel Air’: “Absolutely nothing of this is true”. The Jada defended some months ago in his program “Red Table Talk’, that the husband had been unfaithful.