Viviane Araújo appears stunning and fitness impresses followers

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

Musa raised the mood on social media

Viviane Araújo spoke on the web after posting a click on Instagram. The muse appeared in a super production after participating in a live and delighted the followers.

With a minimalist look, Vivi showed her healed legs to fans. “Today was the live with my dear @suzybrasil 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈”, she wrote in the caption.

Hoje foi assim a live com minha querida @suzybrasil 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈

The celebrity record earned more than 124,000 likes. The followers did not fail to praise Viviane’s beauty in the comments.

“Surreal how beautiful you are !!! 😍 ”, commented a follower. Another fan wrote: “The most beautiful woman in Brazil doesn’t matter how old you are and will always be a queen”.

