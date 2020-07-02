UFC Brasilia changes of the program after the confirmation of completion behind closed doors

After undergoing a series of changes during the course of the day, the UFC Brasilia has undergone another change in its realization.

The event was scheduled to begin at 5 pm ET this Saturday, it was changed to the 3 pm ET. Combate.com he revealed that the program change was to align the calendar with the other countries, which were low after the cancellation of numerous sporting events at the global level due to the coronavirus.

As previously reported, the event’s official weigh-in, and the event will be behind closed doors to avoid possible infections.

UFC Brasiliato communicate in Fox Sports Latin America and Fox Sports Mexico for Latin Americaand ESPN+ in In The United States.