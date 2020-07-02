Trailer for the new Johnny Depp movie with Robert Pattinson, ‘Waiting for the barbarians’

Based on the novel of the same name by J. M. Coetzee, ‘Waiting for the barbarians“this is the first English language film from director Ciro Guerra.

Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, and Mark Rylance to bring the stellar cast of this tape on the colonization and border disputes.

Depp gives his life for the ruthless colonel Joll, Rylance, that the magistrate will have a crisis of conscience over his loyalty to the Empire and Pattinson will be the next in the hierarchy, ready to replace it.

On these lines you can see the trailer. ‘Waiting for the barbarians’ is the state offers premiere digital on the 17th of August.

