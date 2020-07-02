This is how Britney Spears is inspired by Beyoncé to increase their self-esteem

There is no doubt that the current quarantine, caused by the pandemic coronavirus that live all over the world, has given us a great lesson.

Many celebrities have taken advantage of their time at home to try new things (recipes to connect to social networks, such as Tik-Tok) or work on self-esteem, and one of them is the princess of pop: Britney Spears.

In the past few days, the interpreter of “Oops I did it again”, has been criticised for the publication of numerous images (obviously from the same photo session) in which wore exactly the same dress with different poses. So Britney has decided to respond to his enemies with a message of inspiration, which shows that it maintains a great attitude despite the criticism.

‘Accept you as you are, that is the most difficult thing in the world, because it goes against your training, your education, and culture. From the beginning it is told as it should be and no one said how are you, as you are’, is the sentence of Osho, who has shared the Spears in one of her last posts on Instagramaccompanied by a personal reflection in which it is shown that his self-esteem is higher than ever, thanks, in part, to another big pop star that has given you strength: BE-YON-CÉ.