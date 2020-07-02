These are the artists most listened to by Spotify (June 2020)

You ends in June and with it come two months, as well as to ensure that -well, taking into account the 2020 targets which we are doing, you never know – the long days of beach, pool and some other memorable celebration, they also ensure that moist heat that does not heal or twenty sex on the beach.

With the moves that are happening from the beginning of the year, it seems to me a time more than wonderful the search for a new equilibrium. The fatal you try to generate a new routine to make us forget the syndrome of the cabin. The it is not so deadly. that is to say, the king top reproductions of Spotifyalso try to pick up the pace of the new holding company in the first positions of the platform streaming music. What priority.

Leaving aside the rolls, what we want to say with this is that, after many months without update, we want to go back to the top to present the the list of artists most played on Spotify.

And, of course, taking advantage of the end of the month, I couldn’t think of a better way to start with this list show, as of now, what are the items that dominate the international scene is currently on the platform. Want to know more? Let’s go.

The post number ten of the list remains in the lord Post Malone. If it is true that Posty closed 2019 with a work of art called “Hollywood Bleeding”, but it is not less true that, currently, is very difficult to live of the rents.

The 2020 is, until the time, a year practically empty for his career -in social life, all luxury, take a look if it is not your new hair cut-. Taking this into account, imagine the quality of their last album that, to this day, is still burning with great force.

I’m glad to see you for Nicki Minaj a stroll through the top artists with more reproductions of a month on Spotify, the truth. As with Post Malone -except that in the case of the Post is a bit more aggressive, Nicki it has not been shown to be too active during the last few months.

How, then, has reached the the ninth in the list? Easy. Take a look at a collaboration that appeared a week with a Tekashi 6ix9ine. You understand now, right?

We’re going with one of the few variations of the list this month. It is a shame that we have to look to the lord Travis Scott miss a step and settle with the eighth place, the truth.

The fact is that Travis can’t be the blame of everything that concerns the lack of activity, since in the last few months we have seen the incredible busy that you put together with your next date for Fortnite and the single titled ‘The Scotts’ with Kid Cudi. In case outside little, at the end of may, he was pulled out of the sleeve coupled to Rosalia that ‘TKN’, which is still running through our heads.

That was with the seventh place Travis? As the red-haired fashion. A long time ago, in 2019, but we can still remember the absolute kingdom of Ed Sheeran within this list of artists during almost all the months of the year.

Sheeran never goes out of fashion, this is the case and point. In fact, to see who dares to tear down the kingdom as the artist with the most followers in the platform streaming music.

We’re going with one of the queens absolute pop in the last decade. ‘Colour’, the last album of Lady Gagait has become a success and, of course, this has a positive impact in your total views per month, up to the point of bring it up to a comfortable the sixth position.

If that wasn’t enough, his collaboration with Ariana Grande-now let’s talk about it – inside work is, since, one of the bangers of the year.

Well, let’s continue with more pop. ‘Chromatic’ is recent, very recent, that only a month has passed since its launch – but, of course, before the album of Lady Gaga, in particular in marchthe fan Dua Lipa lived a chapter of his career with Dua Lipa“Future Nostalgia”, and, of course, “don’t Start Now”, one of those topics that are going to seem rather over the next few months.

Dua Lipa continues to grow to the point of reaching the top 5 but, what you get in the first place a few days?

4. Justin Bieber (57,31 M)

Always at the center of controversy, be it for good or for evil, the impact of Justin Bieber it is something that goes beyond their musical activity. Even so, we must recognize that, on this occasion, Justin has fought for move a little closer to the podium the artists most listened to.

Last February, Bieber released “Change”, an album with various themes of a certain relevance, and that shows some of the evolution of his style. Enough for a fourth place but, unfortunately for him, it is not enough to satiate something more.

3. Ariana Grande (57,93 M)

The the queen of the pop current? What do you think if we bought the term to refer to Ariana Grande as such now? Unbelievable what Ariana. Just like Justin Bieber -in the case of Large, it is usually good sense, and its importance goes well beyond the strictly musical.

Previously, we talked about the ‘Colour’ Lady Gaga and the huge success of the track in which I worked with Ariana. Well, after having posted the video clip and all, it is clear that one of the culprits of the boost the artist in the course of this last month you have, precisely, that ‘Rain On Me’ .

What good has come with the new edition of the list of artists most listened to, and that is that nothing we present an article that is celebrating two years of ‘Scorpio’, the wonderful double album of Drake.

Drizzy has earned to be, perhaps, the artist more relevant today in the music section, and that the machines used to make music not been slowed down at any time. Proof of this is that ‘Dark Lane early Demo’ that are presented without warning, as if it were the most normal thing in the world.

However, all this would not have been enough to keep up with the number one top. Nothing happens Drake, anyone would have signed up to the second spot in this category.

Anyone who has had the courage to rip Drake the number one? That has been able to become the the artist most listened to on Spotify during the month of June? As starboy for excellence. The Weeknd she has presented, which, without doubt, is the best album of all 2020both numbers, as talent and effort.

The already well-known as a man attached to a palm tree -already for many years, but it never hurts to remember that the cutting of hair master – was pulled out of the sleeve ‘After Hours’ and, of course, the only thing we can do to return the favor of making us listen to this true wonder is respond with many reproductions.

Up to here the top 10 the artists most listened to on Spotify during the month of June. There will be changes for the month of July? Special mention to J. Calvin (Return Rate 49.48 M), Khalid (48,69 M) and Halsey (45,17 M)that falls literally a step -well, a step of a million reproductions – insert in the list.