The writers of The Witcher made profound changes in season 2

The series is preparing for a new delivery, which has undergone some changes

The Witcher it is one of the series of Netflix that managed to surprise the world with an unprecedented success, which could be harvested in a short period of time and left very excited about the fans of the production and the criticism that has greeted the story that follows the legend of Geralt of Rivia and the princess Ciri in a drama of dark fantasy.

His first season ended in December 2019, and from there, the followers of The Witcher he began to question a new season, as this promising series still has a lot of fabric to be cut. The first delivery was based on the tales of saga Geralt of Rivia, The last wish and sword of destiny.

Geralt of Rivia is portrayed by Henry Cavill

We have already started to release details on the second season of The Witcher

For its second season, the direction of The Witcher plans to return to production, on the 17th of August, where you will be taken to the story of Geralt, the protagonist of which is the well-known Henry Cavill, the role of which has surprised the world, and is one of the reasons for the success achieved in 2019, the series.

Well, despite of having already a job well in advance, the second season will have some changes, taking into account of the pandemic coronavirus, has commented on the showrunner production Lauren S Hissrichthat would have been to make changes inside the script for the months in which there was a pause.

The Witcher is already working on the second season

The main changes that the creator of the series is implemented in The Witcher

The creator of the series knows that it will be difficult to re-roll and burn, and then, was gradually adapting the booklets for the current situation, such as, for example, the type of scenes where you could present approaches to intimacy or sexual relations, should be postponed or withdrawn from the filming of the security, taking into account the safety measures for the virus.

These things being so, we are going to have a second season The Witcher it will face a shortage of some items, but that insurance will be well replaced by other situations. Lauren S Hissrich we know that the success they have achieved should remain and, therefore, would be willing to make great efforts for a second delivery, incredible.