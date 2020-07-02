the love story of the mexican who won a ‘real’

And Henry Roper-Curzon, who is it?

His name is Henry Roper-Curzon, better known as ‘Harry’ (if you just like the prince and the husband of Meghan Treatments), he studied Business and Construction Management at the University of Oxford and is heir to the title Lord 22 the Baron of Teynham in his 34 years.

Her hobby, which she shares with Hanna, are to travel and go to the theatre, in addition to supporting various social causes (remember that the mexican is a volunteer with the refugee camps in Iraq, where she teaches English).

And its connection with royalty goes direct to the crown, as it is a cousin of princesses Eugenie and Beatrice of Yorkbecause his father is David John Henry, a cousin of Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

The love story of Hanna Haff and Henry Roper

Henry and Hanna met in London a scheduled appointment by a mutual friend, Keira Townsend, who thought that they were made for one another. Why? According to the reports of some media, Henry has taken his dog ‘Alfie’ for a walk and she agreed with her friend Martha Sitwell, who spoke of love and their attraction for Latin women. Upon hearing this, Martha showed him a picture of Hanna and he agreed to meet her… so he contacted Keira, and has decided to submit…