the headliners on the point, the fighter in the main card fails the mark

Saturday night, the UFC returns to our screens with the sexy UFC card on ESPN, 9 on the new installation of Apex in Las Vegas.

The card will be headlined by a clash of welterweight between the sample of Tyron Woodley, who will return to the cage for the first time after the loss of his title of Kamaru Usman, and Gilbert Burns, who will look for the biggest victory of his career to date.

The main event of UFC on ESPN 9 will take place in the heavyweight division, where former champion of the World Series of Fighting Blagoy Ivanov will face a former competitor in Bellator, Augusto Sakai.

In another part of the board of directors, we’ll see appearances of famous wrestlers such as Mackenzie Dern, Antonina Shevchenko, Katlyn Chookagian and Tim Elliot.

Friday morning, the 22 fighters on the UFC in alignment ESPN 9 and I went to the scales for weigh-in at the respective battles.

Get the weight of the results for the card below (via MMA Junkie).

UFC on ESPN 9 | ESPN / ESPN + at 9:00 p. m. ET

Tyron Woodley (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Blagoy Ivanov (255.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (259.5)

Spike Carlyle (150) vs. Billy Quarantillo (149.5) – fight of 150 lbs

Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs Brok Weaver (157.5) – Weaver of loss of weight, will be fined 20% of purse

Hannah Cifers (115.5) vs Mackenzie Dern (115.5)

UFC on ESPN 9 Undercard | ESPN / ESPN + at 6:00 p. m. ET

Katlyn Chookagian (126) against Antonina Shevchenko (125.5)

Gabe Green (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Klidson Abreu (206) vs Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Casey Kenney (136) against Louis Smolka (136)

Chris Gutierrez (145.5) vs Vince Morales (145.5)