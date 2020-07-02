The doctors most famous of the tv, I would like to thank the doctors and nurses fighting the Coronavirus

“In the name of the false doctors of all parties, we want to thank the current superheroes of the health on the front lines of this crisis?” shared Olivia Wilde on Instagram these words together with the original videoon the occasion of World Health Day that was held last April 7).

‘The closest that I saw to be a doctor is to wear a costume, and even if it is somewhat close, is not exactly the same. But I just want to thank you, and there are other people here who also want to say thanks to you, ” says Wilde at the beginning of the video.

At the same time, Olivia has invited her followers to make donations for health experts who are risking their lives to have the resources essential to respond to this crisis.

What actors appear in the video agardecimiento for the doctors who fight against the Coronavirus?

Patrick Dempsey, Neil Patrick Harris, Jennifer Garner, Donald Aison, Zach Braff, Julianna Margulies, Maura Tierney, Sarah Chalke, Edie Falco, Lisa Edelstein, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Peter Jacobson, Kal Penn, Sandra Oh, Kate Walsh and Freddie Highmore, were the famous that I have spent some really nice words for the brave men and women who show the big heart that you and your love towards your country, towards your profession and the entire world.