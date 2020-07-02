The burning buildings of Joanna Jedrzejczyk to the UFC, 248

The next week on Saturday, in UFC 248, Joanna Jedrzejczyk will attempt to recover the crown of 115 pounds when facing Zhang Weili. The peleadora Polish is the most dominant one that has never happened to this division, but by 2017 does not have a title to confirm her as queen. What will be on the 7th of march?

Way to the event, of course, is preparing for the 100%, as well as do a lot of promotion. But also you have time to rest a littleas we can see in the next video session done in the pool that gave to burn his followers:

And it is not the only one:

This will be a fight is very interesting between the two peleadoras that you have never faced before the date. Speaking of the champion, this will be your opponent to be more complicated. If the defeat of Joanna have taken a big step forward in his kingdom.

The peleadora china has a record of 20-1 and a streak of 20 wins. The only battle that he lost was the first of his career. From then on, from the year 2013, has not come back to lose. And in this way he has won other titles: Championship of Weight Straw KLF and the Championship Weight of Straw, the Upper FC.

In terms of peleadora Polish has scored a victory in his last fight, after being defeated in a chance for the World Championship of Moscow of the Weight of the UFC.