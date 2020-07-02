Take decisions with a cool head, Josie Diez Canseco recommends

ARIES: 20TH MAR – 19TH APR.: There will be a lot of contradiction in what he says and does the loved one is full of doubts, but you’ll get the explanations, have patience. Do not hesitate, accept the proposal that you received, you will be better. The number of successes, 21.

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20.: Today you will spend unforgettable moments alongside your loved one, you will see how much he loves you. An atmosphere of camaraderie will reign in your place of work, that will facilitate your work. The number of successes, 2.

GEMINI: 21 MAY – 21 JUN.: A beautiful person comes up and you managed to get your attention, conócelo and give her your friendship. Are the proposals for the new work that you will study with care, your intuition will guide you with wisdom. The numbers of success, 18.

CANCER: 22 JUNE – 21 AUG.: There will be a lot of union with the beloved, will be waiting for each other, today the ties of love will be strengthened. Comments on the problems of the workplace, is concerned about, do not listen to the voices. The number of successes, 14.

LEO: 22 JUL – 22 AUG.: Don’t give up on happiness because of your insecurity, take the time to analyze things and change your way of being. You will need patience to close the deal important, the care for be wrong. The number of successes, 11.

VIRGO: 23 AUGUST – 22 SEPT.: Don’t be so reserved, confíale your feelings for your friend, your account will be of help with the person you care about. It will be a day of accidents on the job, who are not interested, thank you for your efficiency. Number of the success, 22.

LIBRA: 23 SEP – 22 OCT.: Changes in your sentimental life, the decision to leave behind the past and today, you meet the love of your life. Today, your economy will take priority, you can control your expenses, and you limitarás to your budget. The number of successes, 1.

SCORPIO: 23 OCT – 22 NOV.: Emotionally you feel alone, the person you love, does not fill up as you would like, have patience. Today you have a great creative power, and he said to bring forward projects to a halt, you will do well. The number of successes, 17.

SAGITTARIUS: 23 NOVEMBER – 22 DEC.: You know that that person loves you despite how difficult it is to express what I feel for you, try to understand it. Your desire to excel you will give steps to be at risk, you will not regret it. The number of successes, 12.

CAPRICORN: DEC 23 – JAN 21.: Before taking the most important decisions that you need to calm down, to take things in clear will be able to be more objective. Try not to lose patience, quickly repondrás of any mishap. The number of successes, 9.

AQUARIUS: 22 JAN – 17 FEB.: Given the opportunity to meet that one person that wakes up so many feelings inside of you, the courage. Today it is open to new job opportunities, that you are anxious, calm down. The number of successes, 3.

FISH: 18 FEB – 19 MAR.: There is a situation of tension with the person you love that you are thoughtful, and let yourself be guided by your feelings. A legal matter will come to an end, with favorable results, your work will remain stable. The numbers of success, 10.

JOSIE DIEZ CANSECO

http://www.chateaconjosie.com/chatapp/

Personal appointments with Josie +511-4227720