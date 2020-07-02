Still, Maddie Ziegler in a plane with Harvey Weinstein

2020-07-02 07:30:04

Both revealed that once prevented his collaborator Maddie Ziegler took a plane with Harvey Weinstein after he invited her to join him.

Both, once intervened to prevent that Maddie Ziegler has up to a plane with the disgraced mogul of the movie Harvey Weinstein.

The singer of ‘Unstoppable’ was open about how she immediately felt a “compulsion extreme to protect” the dancer of 17 years from the time he started working with her, when she was only 11 years old.

And he has promised that he would put it in the center of attention if you have ever felt that he wanted to be famous.

Appears in ‘the Zach Sang Show’, Is, he said: “I Want to say, as soon as I met Maddie I felt this extreme desire to protect her, and I think that was part of my healing, and I felt this compulsion to the extreme to protect.

“The irony is that I didn’t want to be famous, and threw to this child care. She told me: “don’t be silly, he was already famous, and I wanted to be famous”. And I say: “And you know it, you can stop at any time, right? If you want to stop, I can make it stop. You can go back to being a normal person again”. But she just said: “No, I love acting. I love to dance and I like to act.”

The singer of 44 years, has two teenage children-adopted and recently became a grandmother, has decided that the best way to keep her safe was to keep you occupied.

Both remembered the time that Weinstein has been invited to Maddie with his plane and how he asked his mother, Melissa, who will not stop climbing.

She continued: “So I thought, how is a good way to keep it safe is to continue to do projects for her and, as a result, most of the time we are working together, and you know that I kept out of a plan that Harvey Weinstein has tried to do that

“I know that there are times when my perception has made all the difference, and keep it safe … Yes, that was really disgusting … When invited, was when I called, I told her [the mom] Melissa, I had to do. I said: “please, don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it.’ “

Weinstein is currently serving a sentence of 23 years for rape and sexual violence after being sentenced in the month of February.

In the meantime, Is also taken Maddie to take on a role in a film, because he felt that the role was inappropriate for her and the film doesn’t have a good co-star”.

He added: “Even recently, has offered a part in a movie and I heard that the movie was not good enough for her, so I called Melissa and said: ‘please do not do this, because it is not this is not good for your career. It is not good for your credibility in the long term. This is not a good co-star to be in a movie. So I just try to help and guide.

“I can be a pain in the ass. I think that their manager believes they are a real pain in the ass, I’m sure.”

Keywords: Sia, Maddie Ziegler, Melissa Ziegler, Harvey Weinstein

Return the feed