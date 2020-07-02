So he saved Both for your dancer Maddie Ziegler from the hands of Harvey Weinstein

Both you feel responsible for the success of Maddie Ziegler. The dancer made his debut in the famous video of ‘Chandelier’ with only 11 years old.

Since then, it has become a the essential character in the imagination of the singer with the creation of a universe of its own.

This is the relationship that they do not understand the new stage musical of the singer without the presence of this young man. Ziegler has become ‘the dancer Is’ in the face of a singer, when this he fled from fame and the media exposure.

Maddie danced in front of the public video clips and gigs of programs with a personal style of contemporary dance (the work of choreographer Ryan Heffington) with movements almost schizophrenic that has made it popular. While, Both sang in the background, from behind, or with large hats and wigs that will clog the face to protect your face and preserve his privacy.

“The irony is that I didn’t want to be famous, and he threw this girl to the light. She told me, ‘don’t be silly, he was already famous, and I wanted to be famous”. And I said, “And you know it, you can stop at any time, right? If you want to stop, can I make it stop. You can go back to being a normal person again. But she said simply:”No, I like acting. I like to dance and I love acting”it was acknowledged by the singer in an interview for ‘the Zach Sang Show’.

Is, he thought that a good way to protect her was to continue to do projects together. In addition, it was revealed that, thanks to the fact that it behaves as a mother could prevent up on the floor with Harvey Weinsteinone of the largest sexual predators of Hollywood discovered by the movement #MeToo and sentenced to 23 years of prison for a sexual offence, of the first degree and rape in the third degree.

“I know that there are times that my intuition has made all the difference, as when I kept them safe (kept outside of the aircraft that Weinstein tried to upload it)… Yes, that was very unpleasant… When I was invited, was when I called, I said to Melissa (her mother), I had to do. Just said to him: “Please, no, don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it“he has confessed in an interview.

Thanks to his insistence, had Maddie not place in that plan. In the same way worried because the rest of the projects of the dancer are at their height the search for the good of your long-term career and make sure that we do not accept projects that can damage.