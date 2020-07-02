OMG, the divorce of Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy is always VERY ugly

We all know that things in a divorce never easy (another example, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bring the divorce of a year, and are only chords), and everything seems to indicate that another divorce complicated, will be to Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, those who are separated after being together five years. The most alarming thing? Mary-Kate Olsen has asked for the divorce, emergency, that has been denied, and that even she could be thrown out of his department.

What is alarming is when you start with details that put Mary-Kate Olsen on divorcein the file to make the request: the request is in an emergency situation because my husband expects me to move out of the house on Monday 18 may 2020, in the centre of the city of New York, in break because of the COVID-19. I am terrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the house in which we lived, and in the case of success, I not only lost my home, but I will take the risk of losing my personal property”. Oh my god! Everything seems to indicate that things between the two were climbing in a negative way, that the struggle for the divorce is coming to a disagreement so serious as to fight for the personal property.