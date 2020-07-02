Oh Jennifer Farley and Snooki are still the best of friends!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jennifer Farley “JWoww” leapt to fame thanks to his participation in the famous and controversial tv show of MTV’s “Jersey Shore”, which stayed in the air for more than three years. After that they were together at another show where they showed what had been their lives separately and now, 11 years after the issuance of the first shows together that are the best of friends.

A proof of this is the act of public defense, which had Snooki for JWoww then a troll, accused of violating the quarantine and not comply with social distancing enacted in the midst of the pandemic of COVID-19. It all started when JWoww (whose real name is Jennifer Farleywent up to its official profile of Instagram some photos in the middle of a parade on the Day of the Pride Gay.

Even if the description of the photo has made clear that it was images of old data with the phrase “This was a few years ago,” there were those who did not read the message and, on the contrary, hastened to achacarle the alleged violation of the measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Suddenly, messages such as: “And look, no one is wearing masks.” To see them, Snooki, 32 years old, came out in defense of his best friend and he told me: “These photos were taken years ago,” and labeled the author of the comment.

While Snooki it is known for being the queen of scandals, his friend JWoww also has defended in the past by the users of the network, who accused her of not being able to educate their children to respect the life of animals. As a response to a post of Jenn, a user of Instagram and wrote: “please, teach (Meilani) how to be gentle with the child, ( … ), the children do not always understand that kittens are fragile (…)”.

In a master mode, the diva of the reality show, has responded to the troll: “Yes, because, as a grown adult, grew up with cats and raised two children, I had no idea that the children had to be careful and gentle with the kittens that weigh less than my hand. I had no idea of all this.” Although both are accustomed to constant criticism, Snooki seems to be tired of it all and to December 2019 left with the reality that I did with JWoww, but none of this has weakened the relationship of friendship.