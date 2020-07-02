Official: Zepeda-Castañeda 7/7 and Takam-Forrest the 9/7 in Las Vegas

Top Rank Press

1.July 2020

LAS VEGAS.- A hair stylist with the left hand of 140 pounds and a weight of 250 pounds will be the center of attention of “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand for the Week 5 of the Summer Series to the Top Rank on ESPN.

The Tuesday, July 7, the two-time world title challenger and the main contender for the welterweight junior Jose “Chon” Zepeda face Kendo Castaneda in a clash of styles for 10 rounds. Two days later, on Thursday 9 July, the number one contender to the heavyweight Carlos Takam fight with Jerry “Slug” Forrest is in a battle for 10 rounds.

Both of these features will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, beginning at 8 p. m. ET / 5 p. m. PT.

“In the main events, you have four fighters hoping to take advantage of an extraordinary opportunity to live from ESPN,” said the legendary promoter from Top Rank Bob Arum. “Jose Zepeda is one of the 140-pound elite of the world, and give credit to Kendo to accept this challenge. I think Carlos Takam can climb again the rankings of the heavyweights, and, above all, is a fighter with a style that is friendly to the fans you are guaranteed to be fun.”

• 7 July: Stellar Event

Jose Zepeda (31-2, 25 Ko) vs Kendo Castaneda (17-1, 8 KOs)

10 Rounds, The Welterweight Junior

A little over a year, Zepeda has challenged the world champion welterweight champion, junior Jose Ramirez in Fresno, California. He fell short by majority decision, but many experts believed that he had done enough to win the title. Zepeda flashed on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin last September in T-Mobile Arena, beating the former world champion in two divisions, Jose Pedraza in a 10-round. Castaneda, of San Antonio, entered the fight after the first opponent of Zepeda, Ivan Baranchyk, has suffered an injury in training. Castaneda hopes of retrieving his first loss of his career, a majority decision to the unbeaten Yomar Alamo last February.

“I am ready to fight on the 7th of July, if Ivan Baranchyk or any of the other fighters in the division to 140 pounds,” said Zepeda. “I trained for the 7 of July and the first of may, so that it does not matter who is in the opposite corner, I’ll be ready. I am a professional, I have come to the MGM Grand ready to prove, once more, because I am one of the welterweight and junior elite.”

Event Co-Star

Andy Beat (23-1-1, 12 KOs) against Luis Alberto Lopez (20-2, 11 KOs)

10 Rounds, Light Weight Junior

Defeat, a native of San Jose recently challenged for the world champion WBO, Jamel Herring, and hopes that a victory over Lopez so close to a shot at the world title. Lopez, Mexicali, Mexico, has won three fights in a row since a defeat by decision to undefeated competitor Ruben Villa.

“I am very happy to be back in the ring against the tough and rugged Luis Alberto López,” he told the Beat. “I want to fight the best and prove to the world that boxing that I am one of the best in the heavyweight division, junior lightweight. I am grateful to have the Top Rank and my manager, Peter Kahn, is behind me 100%. My hard work, discipline, perseverance, and sacrifices will be rewarded”.

Fights Preliminary

In a battle of light-weight for eight rounds, Andrew “Savage” Cuts, born in Las Vegas (12-0, 7 KOs) will face Alejandro Salinas (10-3, 9 KOs). Cortez, who has a couple of wins of the fans about the current heavy weight champion of Teofimo Lopez, has a record of 9-0 with 5 KO when the fight in Las Vegas.

Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (9-1, 6 KOs) will try to rebound from the first defeat in career in a fight of welterweight junior eight assaults against Reymond Yanong (11-5-1, 9 KOs). Gamez, San Diego, has not fought since a defeat by decision in the month of August, before the undefeated Luis Feliciano. Yanong beat Clay Burns by split decision, on June 25, live on ESPN.

In a fight in the lightweight four rounds, the unbeaten Eric Puente (2-0) will face Diego Elizondo (2-1-2), who is coming of his first loss last October at the billboard of tupac Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez.

Gabriel Muratalla (3-0, 3 KOs), the teacher of pre-school, who scored a ko in the first round in the “Bubble” on the 11th of June, is back with a short notice to face Sergio Lopez (4-5-3, 0 Ko) in a fight to four rounds in the bantamweight. Muratalla, trained by Robert Garcia, he knocked out Fernando Robles live from ESPN, which earned him a place in television.

• July 9,

Stellar Event

Carlos Takam (38-5-1, 28 Kos) vs. Jerry Forrest (26-3, 20 KOs)

10 Rounds, Heavyweight

Takam has been at, or near, the top of the hierarchy of heavy weight during the last decade. He is a former challenger for the world title that he won three fights in a row and looking for another chance of the championship at the age of 39 years. A olympic 2004 for his native country, Cameroon, Takam, who is co-promoted by Star Boxing, Joe DeGuardia, has won against the former challengers for the world title of Michael Grant and Tony Thompson. Forrest has suffered only one defeat in 2014, with a controversial split decision against Jermaine Franklin last July. The winner of this main event will be a step of the seismic to the landscape of heavy weights.

“During the last two weeks, I didn’t think I would have fought my battle with Oscar Rivas fell, but I stayed ready,” said Takam. “I want to give a good fight for everything that you see on ESPN”.

DeGuardia said: “I Am happy that the audience of ESPN you can watch Carlos Takam on the 9th of July. Takam against Forrest is a struggle as important in the heavyweight division. Carlos is a true professional, and not let the withdrawal of the Oscar Rivas what he’s doing. Kept ready, and now you can participate with less than two weeks in advance to take advantage of this opportunity. This will be his third fight in less than a year, and I congratulate you because it is a fighter that wants to stay active.”

“I respect Carlos Takam as a man, but I’ll have to hurt you and do what you have to do to win,” said Forrest. “This is an amazing opportunity to fight on ESPN. I feel that I have gained, and I am more than ready. The change in opponent was not a big concern. Even if Takam has been most active and is in better shape, he and Jarrell Miller have a similar style, so I had to change many things in the field of training”.

Event Co-Star

Carlos Castro (25-0, 10 KOs) vs. Cesar Juarez (25-8, 19 KOs)

10 Rounds, Featherweight, Junior

Castro, of Phoenix, Arizona, is a mark of 5-0 by the signing of an agreement of co-promotion with Top Rank, moving up the rankings with a classic style boxer-kicker. Dominated the former challenger for the world title Genesis Servania in 10 rounds in February 2019, and is from a majority decision on the contender Jesus Ruiz. Juárez is a synonym of melee battles and is perhaps best known for his contender for ‘Fight of the Year 2015″ against Nonito Donaire. The meeting, which he lost by unanimous decision. Juarez is a trademark of 8-4 from the fight for Donaire, including a knockout win over Albert Pay (26-0 at the time).

Fights Preliminary

The feeling of heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (4-0, 4 KOs), who has gained a victory for ko within the “Bubble” on the 9th of June, he will return in six rounds against an opponent to be named.

The average weight of Philadelphia Fred Wilson Jr (6-0-2, 2 KOs), coming from a couple of draws, will fight against Ashton and Sykes (5-3, 1 KO) in six rounds.

In an incident in the weight cruise of eight rounds, the unbeaten Robin Sirwan Safar (10-0, 7 Ko) will fight against DeShon Webster (12-3-2, 6 KOs). Safar has won his last three fights by ko in the first assault.

In a fight four rounds in the welterweight, Peter Cortez (2-1, 1 KO) will face an opponent to be named.

The prospect of weight to junior lightweight, he was born in Puerto Rico and joshaphat Ortiz (7-0, 4 KOs) will clash with fellow unbeaten Joshua Orta (6-0, 2 KOs) for six rounds.

