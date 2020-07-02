new protocol in the Port of puerto Madryn

The document issued by the Port Administration says the goal is to contribute to the sustainability of the enterprises, and to maintain, to the extent possible, the operating activities of the port.

By the Administration of the Port of Puerto Madryn (APPM) has confirmed the implementation of the protocol in which it is to operate the activity during the pandemic.

The document of 13 pages, it specifies that the new guidelines in the field of prevention and health that must be met in order to protect the pandemic the business and the workers, both within the APPM such as those belonging to companies that operate in the dock Almirante Transfers.

The goal, according to the above, is to “maintain a framework of what is possible, the operating activities from the port” to “contribute to the support of businesses, for which it is indispensable that the maritime transport is maintained”.

Measures

With regard to the fishing vessels fresqueros or freezers that are sailed from the port of puerto Madryn and are not landed in any other port, that will be assigned to his time and will be authorized the income local.

For those of you that have sailed from a port different from the port of Madryn, or they may be landed in another, must meet “pre-authorized his entrance in the harbour and assigned the site of the mooring, with a quarantine of 14 days”.

On the other hand, the crew members with residence in Madryn, argentina, during the 24 hours, estimated at the time of shipment, presents “a detailed control of the body temperature, which has been carried out for periods at intervals of 2 hours” for the time necessary to present the result of the PCR test, which must be reported to the authorities of the APPM via e-mail.

In addition, the members of the crew of the vessels shall be subject to a health undertaking, prior to boarding, and, in that time, complete an Affidavit with a medical history of health.

For the loading and unloading of goods in the case of ships fresqueros and freezers that have already been authorized to enter the dock Transfers, carriers must have their tax domicile, branch office or operational headquarters in Madryn; otherwise, in the territory of the province, and in the final cases to carriers of other provinces, which must submit the results of the PCR test with the old “48 hours”.

In case you need a spare part of the crew, must be carried out in accordance with the sanitary regulations of prevention, including social distancing and the use of a chin strap or tapaboca, and always when the crew is domiciled in Puerto Madryn

To close stated that if there was a case of Covid-19, ” board, “shall be declared in quarantine” for the boat, while it must stay anchored in a place assigned by the Prefectura Naval Argentina (PNA).