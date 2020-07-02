Mason Disick confirmation that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott over AGAIN!

In the weeks emerged strong rumors that said that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had decided to give them a new opportunity to your love story.

As an entrepreneur in the beauty he had participated with the famous rapper for an exclusive after-party for the delivery of the Oscars 2020. In addition, Kylie Jenner surprise on social networks boasting a romantic detail that you received on Valentine’s day: someone has filled the house of the sunflower (his favorite flower), and has organized a romantic dinner for two, with lighting and very special, in a corner of your home. The answer of Travis Scott in the face of this? The american singer has given as to the publication, fueling rumors of a possible reconciliation of love between them.

If that wasn’t enough, a few days ago Kylie shared a photo of the first appointment that he had with Travisin a playoff game in the NBA in 2017. In addition, the tv star posed constantly with the court that Scott has designed for Nike and also in a bathing suit!

But, despite all these clues that seem to demonstrate that these celebrities had recently returned from a Mason Disick (son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick) just to confirm that they never returned or that have finished new…