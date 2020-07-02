Madonna is assumed Ahlamalik William, her new boyfriend, is 35 years younger than her

Its nearly 61 years of age (who will become the next 16 August), Madonna is still the queen of pop and is still considered one of the most influential people in the music industry and of fashion in recent decades, as their image and style are still taken as a point of reference and inspiration.

And in addition to his talent, something that has always characterized the Madonna is not afraid to say what he thinks and live life your way, no matter the criticism of others. It is for this reason that the interpreter of ‘Like a Virgin’ did not hesitate to express your love in an original way, through Instagram, to your new partner: Ahlamalik William.

A few days ago, the actress has also posted a gallery of pictures in which it seems kissing his latest conquest and the use of the mask: “happy birthday my love! ♥️I can’t think of a better person to spend the quarantine’, has praised Madonna for her boyfriend on the 24th of April.

That is Ahlamalik William?

That is the question that many people have begun to be made, as they have seen the romantic advertising of the american singer. And we now know that Ahlamalik William is a talented dancer, a native of California, that is also called ‘Malik’ and ‘Skitzo’.