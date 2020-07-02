Kendall Jenner gives a masterclass of photos at home with this session, Burberry

No one knows the angles of a better model for you. So the new campaign of Burberry is a series of self-portraits that Kendall Jenner took with the computer. Wear the new collection TB Summer Monogramthe model gives a lesson how to make photos with what you have at home.

Using a white cloth background, Kendall has starred in a campaign for Burberry. Before wearing the blouse with the monogram of the English house in cobalt blue, with accents of orange color.

In another shot, Jenner poses in front of the camera and leave some of the effects of natural light on his face. In another video wearing the sweatshirt of this same model.

The second aspect of this capsule summer is a bikini sports. Also with the monogram of Burberry, but in all dark. In addition a bag of Lola padded style towel.

In another photo session at home, Kendall is wearing the short-sleeved shirt with the monogram TB. It is made of cotton poplin.

The monogram that we can see the whole collection, is an updated version of the logo of the TB (Thomas Burberry). This has been designed by Peter Saville was presented by creative director Riccardo Tisci in 2018.

This time, the acronym ode to the founder are slightly larger and are available in new shades of blue, graphite, cobalt blue with orange accents. In addition to the combination of dark beige.

The parts that Kendall that you see in the photos are only a small part of the collection. There are many items such as swimwear, skirts, mascadas, dresses, canvas shoes, backpacks, sandals, handbags and other accessories for the summer.

Even if it is a summer very different, all is not lost. And these garments of Burberry are more comfortable to be at home. The entire collection is available online.