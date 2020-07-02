Katy Perry has wanted to commit suicide by breaking up with Orlando Bloom

The Digital Millennium

One of the singers that succeeded in winning the affection of the public is Katy Perrywho is waiting for their first child, a daughter, next to his boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. The relationship of the singer with the actor began more than 3 years, which has had low and high, which means that in a single occasion, the end of their relationshipsomething that has affected the interpreter of “Never again.”

This situation has affected both Katy Perry is also thought to killso he revealed in an interview for the program Q on CBC. Through a talk, the singer is sincere, and he told me that the 2017 through a difficult phase in your life.

“I separated from my boyfriend, who is now the future father of my child, and then was thrilled to fly high with the next album, but I don’t like the pink so much. The validation is not raised me, so much so that I fell,” said the future wife of Orlando Bloom.

The judge American Idol he commented that at that time, he was depressed, not only about their relationship but also because their latest album, the Witness, had not been very successful compared to their previous productions.

“I lost my smile, I don’t know if my smile is always completely true, but I was in the top for a long period of time. I had the validation, the love and admiration of the outside world, and then that is changed,” said Katy Perry.

After this, Katy Perry said that she sank in the sadnessbut that help was sought to go ahead.

“It was very important quebrarme to be able to find my integrity in a completely different way and find another dimension, a dimension that only live my life as a pop star thirsty all the time,” said the singer of “Teenage Dream”.

Luckily, the singer managed to get out of depression and gratitude was the one that saved his life.

“Gratitude is probably what saved my life, because if I had not discovered that I would have wallowed in my sadness and I probably would have jumped, but I found a way to be grateful,” he said.

Currently Katy Perry enjoys the last phase of pregnancy and soon to give birth to their firstborn and the second child to her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. Last year, the couple is engaged, and in the month of march, the singer has confirmed that she was pregnant.

