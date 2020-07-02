Josie Harris, the ex-wife of Floyd Mayweather, is found dead

Josie Harristhe mother of three children, with fighter Floyd Mayweather died at the age of 40 years, after being found dead in his car.

The information was confirmed by TMZ Sportswhere confirmed with various sources that he was found dead in his home Valencia, California on the night of the Tuesday after not being able to give answers to the life of the vehicle.

The police said the dead Harris in the place and said that they are investigating the fact that it is a death and not a murder. TMZ he indicated that there is no evidence of any third party. Mayweather it has not been pronounced in this sense.

Harris she was the mother of three children Mayweather. In 2010, Mayweather he was convicted for domestic violence and spent two months in prison for the attack Harris. She has stated that Floyd the assaulted physically on six occasions, but the most famous was in the month of September 2010where Mayweather attached Harris in front of their children, that he called the police after what happened.

Mayweather is in talks to return to boxing after years of struggle with Conor McGregor. There are rumors of a rematch with McGregor or face Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jorge Masvidal in a bout of mixed rules. Of time, there is nothing concrete.

According to TMZ, Mayweather and Harris they were together from 1995 to 2010. Harris tried to make a career as an actress and was in the process of writing a book on domestic violence before his death.

From MMA.one we give our condolences to the families.