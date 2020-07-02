JoJo Siwa meets the Colleague of ‘Dance Moms’ for their new video

Even if he is only 17 years old, JoJo Siwa has had its share of success. Known by millions as a star of the Nickelodeon, Siwa, has created a large fan base for itself over the last few years. Compete in popular tv shows such as The Masked Singer, and Abby, the Final of the Dance Contest, he has built his brand and his followers. Siwa has become for the first time, someone to look up to when it appeared on the popular program of Life, Dance Moms.

Nia Sioux, Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker, Jojo Siwa and Gianna Hammer | Alberto E. Rodriguez / .

Dance Moms follows Abby Lee Miller and his team, the Junior Elite Competition in his attempt to win a national title. Each week, the girls learned a new dance and have traveled to a different part of the country to compete in dance competitions. After competing in the spin-off, Abby Final Dance competition, Siwa has been invited as a guest on Dance Moms. He managed to surprise fans with their attitude exaggerated and his clear inclination for the performance.

The journey of JoJo Siwa in “Dance Moms”

Siwa loved to be a guest on Dance Moms, but he dreamt of becoming a permanent member of the team. After the hard work, finally a permanent place on the team, the Junior Elite Competition. During the filming of Dance Moms, Siwa also released his first song “Boomerang”, which has become incredibly popular. To date, the video boasts a whopping 888 million visits and counting. The 17-year-old stayed for a season and a half up to more opportunities with Nickelodeon led her in a different direction.

From when she left Dance Moms, Siwa has continued looking for music. Today, July 1st, 2020, he released a Dance Remix for his song, “High Top Shoes”, with a music video. The song, which has a theme, a cheerleader, shown in Siwa dancing and singing in a basketball court, surrounded by a group of dancers in the background.

The singer has just released his new video, ” High Top Shoes Dance Remix

“EEEEE! I’m so excited for the REMIX OF ” DANCE IN HIGH heels! @bethannrobinson and I created, coreografiamos, we direct, we produce, we have literally done almost everything for this project! Jana + Jana have a great day today … our first project is almost live !!! I hope that you all enjoy the video as much as I loved creating it! Thanks to all those who have helped create this video, all the dancers, my mother, Miranda, Axl, James, Nate, Volt, and, of course, Beth Ann! ¡¡¡This video was perfect, thanks to all of you !!! ✨ Link in my bio! 💗🌟 ”Siwa, he wrote on his latest video.

The fans seem to be enjoying the last effort, music of Siwa. The fans of “Diehard” Dance Moms also noted that Siwa was presented to a student for the Dance Moms in the video. Kalani Hilliker, who joined the program in season 4, is front and center in one of the pictures published by Siwa. The couple have known each other since before their days of Dance Moms (both have competed in the race for the Final dance Abby before) and have been united ever since.

Kalani Hilliker to send love to Siwa

“I’m so happy to be able to dance with you again and I am SO proud of you @itsjojosiwa. I DECIDE TO GO SEE! Hilliker has written in his history of Instagram, with a photo of her and Siwa on the set of the video. We are sure that fans of Dance Moms are happy with the meeting of Siwa and Hilliker. We ask ourselves what the students are working under.