It reveals the reason for the change of result in the fight between Tito Ortiz and Alberto El Patron

On Wednesday afternoon, the Regulatory Commission of Texas has decided to cancel the result of the struggle between Tito Ortiz and Alberto El Patron in Combat 51.

The leaders of the regulatory body, has revealed that the result of the combat has been changed “No Decision”, until a decision is made after appropriate investigations.

The former champion UFC he spoke after what has happened in your account Instagram.

On the night of Thursday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN revealed that the suspension of the Ortiz it was for testing positive for a banned substance. The suspension is already over, but Tito he admitted that he was using the substance, this is not a medication that improves the performance.

The final decision is not defined, but it could come in a win for Ortizor even as “No Contest”depending on that will determine the outcome of the investigation.