I got it! Camila Sodi and her daughter have passed the coronavirus

The actress Camila Sodi he shared this weekend great news with all your followers on Instagram: both she and the daughter of Fiona as she is fully recovered from coronavirus I was diagnosed last week and will be able to put an end soon to the period of isolation.

The little 9-year-old it was the first that tested positive in the test of covid-19 and shortly after his famous mother began to experience the same symptoms associated with the disease.





This means that we are able to hug our loved ones. My children can hug the dad, can I go back to visit my mom. –Camila Sodi

If all goes as planned, the two will receive the the top this weekend and, as revealed by the interpreter, they have become immune, so that you can go on with your life with relative normality, to the extent possible, in the current situation.

The first thing they will do will be reunited with their loved ones: Camila wants to visit his mother and their two children, Fiona and Jerome, to embrace his father, actor Diego Luna, from whom she was separated in 2013.

The whole family will be able to continue to take precautions by the authorities, but he hopes to be able to start very soon to help other people, by bringing them medicine or food.