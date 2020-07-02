Henry Madrid supports the rematch between Benavidez and Figueiredo: “Deiveson cheated”

After the controversy involved in the fight for the belt, the fly-weight, in UFC Norfolkwhere Deiveson Figueiredo was not able to cut weight to fight with Joseph Benavidez. The won the battle, but could not be crowned the champion. After the fight, UFC he discussed the possibility of a rematch.

The former champion fly-weight, Henry Madrid he said the agreement with the new fight and made the criticism of the brazilian.

The statements were made in an interview with MMA Fighting.

“I think that would be a good one. I think that Joe deserves. It was a pity, because Joe has lost, but Figueiredo is not won, because it was a situation of disadvantage. Was not the fact of 1.1 kg of water that had to lose, it is the tiredness that leaves. 1.1 kg is a lot of things. Up to 0.2 is a lot. It is very difficult. It is an advantage. Then, Figueiredo made trap”, said the american.

Madrid you have the right to speak about the situation of division, as has been the standard up to December last year, when you took off the belt by fighting in the weights of the cocks. Where is the current sample, and thus, to avoid the recurrence of interruptions weights and more severe.

Recently, the UFC president, Dana Whiteconfirmed the interest of creating a new clash between the two. White has harshly criticized the brazilian when the parana was not able to reach the weight limit established. For the occasion, the president of the UFC, the treatment of “Not professional.”

While you think about the division in the fly-weight, Madrid he prepares for his first defence of the belt in the bantamweight. Henry he will face Jose Aldo in UFC 250, the next 9 May.