Has made a new declaration, after UFC 248

Shortly after his defeat Zhang Weili in UFC 248, Joanna Jędrzejczyk made a first release. All the fans waited for his first words, after the interview in the octagon. But in reality, the peleadora Polish has not said much about combat, as well as his opponent.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk made a second version

Most recently, Joanna hiza new statement, not talked about a lot of the fighteven if he said that no matter the result.

“No matter what happens in my life. You WIN or LOSE. In the TOP or BOTTOM. I am grateful every day and every night! Grateful for the life that I live, grateful for the people in my alrededeor, and I’m grateful for all the beautiful moments. I know that I am lucky, and also grateful“.

And fans of mixed martial arts, also we must be grateful this legendary peleadora that always gives a show in all of his fights.