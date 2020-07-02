Hamilton, The Outpost, the Blade Movies, and more 👍 News RTV

We keep getting closer to the cinemas open their doors on time in the united states. UU. However, some of us may not be ready to return to the cinema, even when this happens, and even so, we still have several weeks to kill before it Is even an option. With this, we were for streaming movies at home. Fortunately, there are still options for the holiday weekend.

This week not only reach one but two new original films for Netflix. We also have a couple of war movies, for those who feel patriotic during the weekend of the 4th of July. In addition, a classic movie trilogy of comics is now available for streaming, and one of the most successful musical of recent years has made the leap from Broadway to Disney +. Here are the selections for the transmission of this week.

Hamilton – Disney +

It is difficult to think of a larger version imaginable this weekend, or perhaps during the whole of the quarantine. Hamilton it has become a phenomenon, quite frankly pop culture a couple of years ago, but those who wanted to see him, they had to do, so go to the theater. No more. On the 3rd of July, a recorded version of the famous musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda will air on the Disney +, with the original cast. Disney has paid a lot of money to get the rights for the film and originally had the intention of giving a theatrical version robust. Instead, they have become a playback transmission of the high-profile. Thomas Kail directs.

The outpost – digital

Available on digital platforms from July 3, The outpost this is one of the most acclaimed lms to the viewers for the broadcast this weekend. The drama of war is played by Orlando Bloom, and now has an approval rating of 89% on Rotten tomatoes. Directed by Rod Lurie, the film focuses on a group of american soldiers very much in numerical inferiority that must join together to fight against a force of taliban fighters at an outpost in remote Afghanistan. Scott Eastwood, Milo Gibson, Caleb Landry Jones and Bobby Lockwood is also the protagonist.

Four children and – digital

In a holiday at the sea, the four children in a complex family visit to the beach, where they discover a creature of the ears is flexible and allows their desires. But there is a problem: for children the adventures of rock climbing, celebrity, pop, and fly quickly at sunset, leaving them in danger every time. You can learn to control the magic before it happens something terrible?

Desperados – Netflix

The transmission from the July 3, Desperados it is the final film in the original Netflix. Directed by LP, focuses on a young woman in a panic, and his two best friends flying to Mexico to delete an email despotricante sent to her new boyfriend. Upon your arrival, you are with your ex-boyfriend, who soon becomes involved in the plan is hectic. Robbie Amell, Heather Graham, Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, Sarah Burns, and Lamorne Morris are the stars.

The silbadores – Hulu

The silbadores, which is available for streaming on Hulu starting on 2 July. It should be noted that it has been nominated for the prestigious golden palm at the Cannes film Festival. The film focuses on Christs, an official of the Romanian police, which is a denunciation of the mafia and goes to the island of la Gomera to learn a language ancestral whistles. In Romania, under the supervision of the police and, in using this coded language, it will continue to communicate with the gangsters to get to Zsolt, the only one that knows where they are hiding 30 million euros, out of prison. It was written and directed by corneliu Porumboiu.

Vienna and the fantomes – digital

Vienna and the fantomesthat is available in digital now, is the last one with Dakota Fanning. The film from writer / director Gerardo Naranjo. Focuses on a roadie who travels across North America with a punk band in 1980. The cast also includes Caleb Landry Jones, Jeremy Allen White, Evan Rachel Wood, and Zoe Kravitz.

Under the sun of Riccione – Netflix

Available on Netflix now, Under the sun of Riccione this is a new Italian comedy, produced for the streaming service. The director Younuts and focuses on a group of guys that are known and help you to overcome the anguish of love the summer, while on holiday on the beach of Riccione. Also starring Isabella Ferrari, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Ludovica Martino, Cristiano Caccamo, Saul Nanni and Luca Ward.

For the stars – Hulu

Not all films, in relative terms, have been launched in 2020, in comparison with the majority of the years in half. But For the stars it has managed to gain a lot of acclaim in a hidden manner. For those who have lost, the film will air on Hulu starting on the 3rd of July. Directed by Martha Stephens, the movie takes place in a small town in Oklahoma during the 1960s. A teenage loner called Iris finds solace in her chaotic life of Maggie, the new and charismatic and enigmatic girl of the school. Maggie manages to get Iris out of the shell. The mysterious past of Maggie is released and the community falls into a panic. Malin Akerman, Shea Whigham, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, and Kara Howard hotel.

Game of death – digital

Game of death is digital platforms, on the 3rd of July. Focuses on a simple game but deadly “kill or die”. Seven millennials who decide to play and soon you realize that if you do not kill people, their heads literally explode. Then, go on the spree, by killing any that are in your city in the middle of nowhere. The instinct killer that is in every one of them bubbles to the surface as the search for victims. Return to chaos when they divide and terrorize. Sam Earle, Victoria Diamond and Emilia Hellman are the stars. Sebastien Landry and Laurence Morais-Lagace codirigieron.

Half way – HBO

The last thing that the director Roland Emmerich, Half way you could say that you have not received a shock, totally fair, during his theatrical career in the course of the past year. The film focuses on the famous Battle of Midway. The important confrontation between the american fleet and the Japanese Imperial Army marked a turning point in the Second World War. Although the critics were not terribly kind with the war film, with a critical evaluation, 42% on Rotten tomatoes, the public felt differently, since it has a rating of hearing impressive 92 percent. Airs on HBO starting from the 4th of July.

The trilogy of Blade – HBO Max

For those looking for a bit of nostalgia, the Sword The trilogy came to HBO’s Max. The adaptations of Marvel Comics, which began with Stephen Norrington Sword In 1998, he helped save the Marvel. More, has helped to lift the ball X-Menthat could mark the beginning of the modern era of the superhero movie as we know them. Wesley Snipes plays the Daywalker in the film. The director Guillermo del Toro Blade II and David S. Goyer The trinity blade Are also available to stream now. With Disney and Marvel Studios planning a Sword reboot with an Oscar, Mahershala Ali, now might be the time to re-visit the original trilogy.

