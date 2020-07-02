George Clooney and Brad Pitt rumors: A list of actors that the rift is presumably due to Julia Roberts, and here’s why

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are said to be involved in a serious fight on Julia Roberts. The “ocean’s Thirteen” co-star and long-time friends, they say, in competition for the “Pretty Woman” actress ‘ attention, as they both want to work with her.

Because George and Brad are in a fight

Like any New Idea, for many women, it is a dream come true, if these two stars that are fighting for them. However, for Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Brad Pitt fall, because she is a nightmare.

“George and Brad and their respective production companies to restart the industry with great movies, and will be in competition with the other,” an insider allegedly told the magazine. “From the time that George left Brad off his list of wedding guests, because his wife Amal hated Angelina Jolie, say that there is a state of tension and more than a bit of rivalry.”

It was added that Brad Pitt and George Clooney used to be very close, but since the “Batman” actor does not include the old one to your wedding list of guests, the tension in your friendship started. The reason why the latter could not invite to Brad was because Amal Alamuddin supposedly hates Angelina Jolie.

The source also said that Brad and George main of the conflict, when the two of them declared his desire to work with Julia Roberts for your projects. “Both men want to do something steam – box-office-guarantee-thriller-romance – and don’t take no for an answer from Julia to play his wife,” the caller said.

Julia’s initial reaction

It is said that Julia Roberts is thrilled at the beginning. He felt flattered because two of Hollywood, the main actors are demanding to work with her.

And two also let him know about your intentions, through phone calls, invitations to dinner, and the flowers are even made to feel to be courted by, beautiful, romantic, guys. The actress is said to be a close friend of both Brad and George, and have been supportive for more than a decade, but things have become awkward now.

The truth

Gossip Cop has been given to know the truth, so check the details of this story and to reach people close to Brad Pitt. In no time, the publication concludes that, while some aspects of the story might be true, it is false that Angelina Joli ex-husband is fighting with George Clooney, Julia Roberts.