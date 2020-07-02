Gabi Prado vented after being criticized for sticking quarantine to do aesthetic procedure

Influencer countered web criticism

Gabi Prado decided to counter the criticism she suffered on the web after drilling through the quarantine to perform an aesthetic procedure. The influencer made the “foxy eyes”, which leaves the eyes drawn like that of a “fox”.

Gabi received several attacks on the Internet for breaching social isolation to do the preceding. In a live, she countered the criticisms with an outburst. “I’m really tired. I want all people who are watching me and don’t like me to stop following me ”, said the presenter.

Tribunal da internet fudendo o psicológico de mais uma pessoa!

Todo o meu apoio a Gabi Prado. pic.twitter.com/9NaZ0OgxNa — Cristian Paiva (@cristianpaivaa) July 1, 2020

The name of Gabi Prado was among the most talked-about subjects in Brazil on Twitter during the early hours of Wednesday (01).