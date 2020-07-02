Disney + Comic-con at Home confirmed with panels virtual

Disney + joined in the celebrations in line with Comic-con homethe virtual experience organized by the San Diego Comic-con. The transmitter has announced that it will host panels, virtual for three of its upcoming original titles, including the animated film Phineas and Ferb The movie: Candace Against the Universe and anthologies docuseries Marvel 616.

The film Phineas and Ferb is a spin-off of the popular series of animated comedy Disney Channel, while Marvel 616 has a series of documentaries anthology, “which explores the intersection between the rich heritage of stories, characters and authors of Marvel comics, and the world outside your window”. Together with The Right Stuff, a miniseries drama about astronauts, original Mercury Seven, those are not alignment most exciting Disney + has to offer for the Comic-con Home. Disney + clearly is your biggest success as The Mandalorian close to the vest, while the top of the program, with a screenplay by Marvel as WandaVision and The Falcon, and the Soldier of Winter remains as tight as ever. It is disappointing, but not surprising, but it is not a good omen for the Comic-con Home, which is under pressure to be the replacement virtual of the famous Comic-con in San Diego.

Comic-con in the House will be held on the same dates as Comic-con cancelled previously, 22-26 July 2020.

Here is more information on the panels, the virtual Comic-con in the House Disney +:

An inside look at “Marvel’s 616” Disney +

Thursday, July 23, 1:00 p. m. PT

“Marvel 616” explores the way in which there is the rich heritage of stories, characters and authors of Marvel comics, within the “world outside your window”. Each documentary, directed by a director only, that explores the intersections of narrative, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Join the administration Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer, and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman as they discuss the production of this series of anthology original Disney + with the moderator, Angélique Roché.

“The film Phineas and Ferb Disney +: Candace Against the Universe”

Saturday, July 25, 12:00 p. m. PT

Join creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, director Bob Bowen and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy, and Dee Bradley Baker share an exclusive preview of the upcoming film Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Disney + Against the Universe ”and discusses the origins of this famous animated series!

Blast off with “The Right Stuff” Disney +

Saturday, 25 July, 1:00 p. m. PT

Appian way and Warner Horizon Television Drama Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Right Stuff” is the first original series of Disney + with a pinch of National Geographic. The series offers a clear look at the early days of the space program of the EE. UU. The series follows seven of the best pilots in the army how to become astronauts, NASA, the newly formed at the height of the Cold War. In the race to be the first in space, these ordinary people achieved the extraordinary and inspiring America to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope. Moderated by former NASA astronaut dr. Mae Jemison, the panel will feature members of the cast Patrick J. Adams (“Major John Glenn”), Jake McDorman (“the Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard”), Colin O’donoghue (‘Captain Gordon Cooper”) , Michael Trotter (“Gus Grissom”), Aaron Staton (“Wally Schirra”), Micah Stock (“Deke Slayton”), James Lafferty (“Scott Carpenter”), Nora del Crime (“Annie Glenn”), Shannon Lucio (” Louise Shepard “), Eloise Mumford (” Trudy Cooper “), Eric Laden (” Chris Kraft “) and Patrick Fischler (” Bob Gilruth “), Showrunner and executive producer Mark Lafferty, and executive producer Jennifer Davisson.

