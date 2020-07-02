COVID-19: start to notice the effects of the pandemic on the landings and exports – Fishing-Chubut

The report on the state of the Undersecretariat of Fishing begins to reflect the effects of Coronavirus or COVID-19 and the operation of ships and foreign sales, and the indicated JOURNAL PORT.

In most of the species was observed a decrease of the landings, especially in the hake hubbsi, and the shrimp, while squid is one of the few resources that has shown favourable rates. In terms of exports, these species had similar behaviour with a low volume of sales and collection, to be affected in a particular way, the whole prawns.

Landings

In general terms, the landings decreased by 8% with the record of catches 316.520 tons cumulative to may 31, but the disaggregated data for the species, which shows some worrying signs. The landings of hake hubbsi down 28% compared to the same period last year, shrimp, and a minimum of 27% for the same period. All the other species, with the exception of haddock, scallops, and squid have registered low in the landings. If the decrease in the total number is not recorded in a higher percentage, is due to the excellent catches of illex increased by 39% compared to 2019, with a volume of 130.238 tons.

This situation has its correlate in the participation of the various fleets in the screenshots. We have all experienced low with the exception of the poteros, which dumped 30,000 tons more than last year. The sector of the fleet most affected was the freezer tangonero; while in may of 2019 had already landed 17.823 tons, this year only the log 6.956 tonnes, which is explained in part by the effects of the COVID-19, and in particular by the conflict that keeps the industry with SOMU.

The participation of ports, the download, you will observe an important decrease in everything except in the Sea of Silver, which has benefited from the influx of boats poteros to your terminal, and has achieved the best results with respect to the 2019, dumped 20,000 tons more this year. The port was the most affected was San Antonio West, who last year recorded landings 6.067 tonnes and this year only been downloaded 690 tons. In Rawson, Puerto Madryn, Caleta Paula, Comodoro Rivadavia and Ushuaia and the reduction of discharges was approximately 5,000 tons, while in Puerto Deseado was 11,000 tons.

Sales abroad

Exports were also affected, and as at 30 April were recorded 161.204 tons sold by 570.676.000 of dollars, with a decrease of 8.5% in volume and 13.3% in foreign currency. In the regime of export shellfish have not been excluded, and also recorded a low of 13% in volume and 5% in foreign currency. Shellfish was also sold 13% less volume but lower in dollar terms was 21%, while the fish in the presentations of H&G maintained the volume of sales fell by 5% in fundraising, and our experience, a minimum of 3.7% in tonnes and 12.4% in dollars. The data provided by INDEC shows that the greatest impact was felt in the main commercial species for argentina.

The information year-on-year change in exports by species shows for the hake hubbsi a low of 1.4% in tonnage terms and 8% in dollars, as a result of a fall in the price of 9.2%, with a 27.874 tons have been raised 66.584.000 of dollars. But if you compare the month of April of 2019 with 2020, the difference is much more pronounced: the fall in volume of 21% and in foreign currencies, 39%, accompanied by a low average price of 23%.

In the case of shrimp, the variation in interannual sheds a drop of 12.8 % in the exported volume and 20.5% in dollars, accompanied by a decline in price of nearly 9%. In total were exported 35.274 tons for 227.558.000 of dollars. The largest decline was recorded, as was to be expected, in the whole shrimp, which is down 40 percent in volume and 54% in foreign currency. For this product than what was sold in the month of April of 2019 gives a minimum of 58% in volume and 68% of revenues. In contrast, the braids or the other presentations excluded from all recorded an increase, a moderate year-on-year, but much important if compared with the month of April of 2019, an increase of 35.6% in volume and 19.7% in us dollars.

The squid despite the good catches failed to improve last year’s sales. At the end of the first quarter, it shows a low of 13.5% in tonnes and by 6.7% in dollars, helped by an increase in the average price of 7.9%. The sales seem to have improved in the month of April, when we compare them with what happened in the same month, in 2019, the revenue increased by 137% in tonnes and a 129,5% rates, but with a collapse in prices of 3%. In total, we carry sold 64.384 tons for 169.312.000 of dollars.

In other species, have been reported to be low in the sale. For hoki, the decline was 23% in volume of 1.305 tons sold by 2.913.000 dollars, down 27.5%, and the average price fell 5.6%. For the crab, the low was 33% in volume with only 616 tons were sold by 10.581.000 of dollars, with a decrease of 34% in revenue.

Among the products that have made a positive balance is cod, while the 250 tons were sold to result in a reduction of 1.2% in volume, thanks to a 10% increase in the average price, has managed the operations for 1.530.000 dollars, which represents an increase of 9% in revenues. The strip has had a similar performance, sold 6.3% less than in tonnes, but rose 10.8% in forex because the price rose by 18%.

The toothfish, is the other species that an improvement in sales, even if by force of volume, since that has been exported to 18.5%, but revenues grew only 1.5%, because the average price is down 14.4%. Another kind of negotiation more volume at a lower price was the corvina, which in tonnes grew by 17.5% and foreign currencies up 6.3% to the price decline of 9.5%.

The destination of sales is not changed, but yes the volumes exported. In china, for example, the main buyer of fisheries products from a couple of years ago, we have shipped 15,000 metric tons less in the first quarter of 2020 from 2019 and Spain 3,000 tons less. Do not reflect a lower comparative sales in the united States and Brazil.