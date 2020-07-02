Amber Heard is without a lawyer, you are faced with Johnny Depp in the court

Such was the controversy, his attorney Roberta Kaplan, has decided to close the case last time under the pretext of ‘complications of logistics and travel due to increase in price due to the pandemic’, an excuse that sounds more absurd in a case a millionaire. Roberta has said in his official statement:

“We believe in Amber. We are proud to serve as consultants. In the circumstances of the strange and unexpected world of today, as the travel and the logistics have become more expensive in light of the pandemic, antendemos the decision to transfer the case to a trial attorney with the local office of Virginia”.

This is Roberta Kaplan. Taken DOMA and argues for marriage equality in Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana pic.twitter.com/gGoiGmEBQl — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) January 9, 2015

The well-known lawyer who was handling the case of Amber is a part of the movement Times against sexual harassment and the defense of women’s rights. It is believed that this case may tarnish the image of the movement, as to prove defamation against Amber by Depp, this notorious anti-harassment in Hollywood may also lose credibility.

Amber Heard”s team apparently considered invoking the 5th amendment privilege when asked, “did you commit domestic violence against Johnny Depp”. pic.twitter.com/fLoJyOPaDe — LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) June 20, 2020

Currently, the case is maintained in temporary suspension in which the actress is a defense to withdraw his application in the state of Virginia, united States. In the meantime, the lawyer for johnny Depp, he is confident in his defense, because they claim that Amber will lose the case, as it has lost its credibility.

This is the scandal that fans of the film Aquaman request that is not part of the result of the plot, in the role of “Simple”, the request of the fans change.org until the day of today accumulate more than 500,00 firm against it.