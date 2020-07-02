Amanda Nunes will have to defend the belt feather weight in front of Felicia Spencer in the UFC, 250

The current champion of two divisions UFC, Amanda Nunes already knows against whom he will defend his belt featherweight in the UFC 250. The brazilian will face the canadian Felicia Spencer.

The fight was revealed by Brett Okamoto of ESPN the afternoon of this Thursday.

Nunesis the current double champion December the 2018when he threw down Cris Cyborg where was crowned champion of the featherweight to the UFC. After the victory, he defended his belt-bantamweight in front of Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. This will be his first defense of the belt, and it will be the first champion to have defended his two belts.

Spenceris knock out Zarah Fairn in UFC Norfolk. On the undercard, there were two meetings in the division’s feather weight. Where the best performance would face Nunes. But with Spencer the final Anderson in his debut in UFCit has made a difference and demonstrated why it deserves to fight for the belt.

UFC 250 it will be next 9 May in The gym of Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.