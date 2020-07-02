Alex Morgan happens to be the mom most sexy for his almost 30 years of age

Orlando.- A couple of weeks ago was born the first daughter of american football player Alex Morgan, and automatically the mother sexiest football already that in a short time the player Orlan Pride he has recovered form and fitness.

This July 2, Alex to serve 30 years of age and for many of its followers continues to be viewed as when you met her for the first time in court, wasting the talent and beauty both in the united States and in Europe.

Through social networks, Alex as well as your partner Servando Carrasco that is mexican, they have shared some images of the race in time to live with her daughter. The same as announced in the month of October of the last year of their pregnancy, since then the footballer has been out of the field, and now that the pandemic Covid-19 is in confinement have been able to spend more time than expected with your child.

Even so, Morgan is still in the recovery of the spectacular body she had before she was a mother and that was the image of several campaigns, as shows his great physique in social networks.

The routines that you towards you during your pregnancy without problems can be done now that you have lost the weight that the pregnancy made him win. Regarding his return to football is something that I have already said that the current situation has stopped the sport in the united States, or even the tournament manly that is shielded has been able to maintain a fence against the pandemic.

The only thing that remains is to wait and continue to live in the family and take advantage of the early months of a child’s life and then his retirement can continue in the growth.

