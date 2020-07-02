Adele and her relationship with the uk rapper Skepta Who is the boyfriend of Adele?

Adele has caused controversy in recent months, the separation from the employer, Simon Konecki and for his radical physical change to lose 45 kg. But on this occasion, the british singer is back to give the speech for her alleged relationship with a rapper.

The interpreter of songs like Someone like you, Set fire to the rain, I Send you my loveand many , many others were surprised when you show your physical, social, networks, especially in Instagramwhere by October 2019 has shown your weight loss with some photographs.

Currently the singer of 32 years of age caused controversy among its fans by flirt Instagram that was with the uk rapper Skepta, 37 years old, and in addition to being a composer, producer, and, it is said, who has worked closely in the race Adele.

Instagram

It should be noted that a couple of months ago, the international media as The Sunhe knew that Adele and Skepta had a very good relationship and were united states when their relationships had not worked.

On this occasion, the rumors were revived when Adele posted two pictures on Instagram in which he appears to seeing the presentation at the Glastonbury Festival. “5 cider in the house,” wrote the singer. Skepta was the first to react to the publication.

“I finally got your password in Instagram. hahaha,” said the rapper, so Adele only responded with a heart and an emoji wink.

The above caused controversy among his followers, who did not lose the opportunity to comment on and question them about their love story.

Skepta has a history of more than a decade, the music, and has released five albums, from 2007 until 2019.

The transformation of Adele…

