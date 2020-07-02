34 years of the “girl-heavy” Hollywood











Lindsay Lohan has met 34 years-old this Thursday, July 2it is one of the women most controversial of Hollywood, rose to fame at a very young age, has made dozens of films, eye-catching, also dabbled in music. Here is the story of his life, to celebrate the american actress.

The exchica Disney was born in the Bronx, New York, on July 2, 1986 under the name of Lindsay Dee Lohan. He started his career at the age of three years in the modeling of the babies and doing tv commercials.

His debut as a actress on the big screen it was the success of the 1998 film directed by Nancy Meyers, Double game (The Parent Trap) of Disney, at the age of 11 years, where she played a twin, this card has impressed all and sundry.

After the catapult with Double game, Lindsay Lohan also he has starred in several successful films such as:

Friday, crazy (2003)

Confessions of a typical teenager (2004)

Girls heavy (2004)

Herbie: to all march (2005)

Stroke of luck (2006)

The leader led him to Lohan hunger and most projects, for example, has launched a career in pop music in 2004 with their debut album Speak and followed up with A Little More Personal (Raw) in 2005.

The decline of the career of Lindsay Lohan

After the success and popularity, the star was clear, after shaking to know that she was arrested for the second time in 2007, was under the influence of alcohol, that the Justice heard that the actress has not completed the period of rehabilitation that is imposed on him.

Then, imprisoned for up to 90 days in jail in california for women of Lynnwood for drink-driving. Lindsay Lohan he was in a rehabilitation program of three months for drug-addicts alcohol and drugs.

Since then, he has earned a bad reputation with the public and with the producers, who put the image of “good girl” that had formed in Disney, the loss of documents, as well as large projects.

But, in the last few years has tried to to resume his careerappeared as a guest in the series Ugly Betty in 2008 she starred in the comedy made for tv, 2009, The Pangsappeared in the film of Robert Rodriguez’s Machete in 2010, and in 2012 Liz & Dick embodying Elizabeth Taylor.

Now, with a life more relaxed and after 12 years the unpublished musical material, in the past month of April, Lohan premiered the topic To Me, with which he invites us to “move forward and let go of the past.”

