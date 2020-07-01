Yalitza Aparicio invited to the Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences

The Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences, exceed the goal of doubling the number of women and ethnic / racial represented for 2020.

The prizes Oscar invited to participate in the organization of 819 artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical movies.

The class of 2020 is 45% women, 36% ethnic / racial under-represented, and 49% international in 68 countries.

There are 75 candidates Oscar, among the 15 winners and five winners of the awards for scientific and technical research.

Those who accept the invitations be the only additions to the members of the Academy in 2020.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome such distinguished fellow-travelers in the arts and sciences of motion pictures. We have always embraced an extraordinary talent that reflects the rich diversity of our community and the world of cinema, and never more than now”, said the president of the Academy, David Rubin.

In 2016, the Academy has established goals of inclusion specific as part of his initiative 2020 to double the number of women and ethnic / racial under-represented by 2020.

Through the dedicated work and intentional of the Council of Governors and members of the executive committees of the branches, the Academy has exceeded these two goals.

The Academy has recently announced the next phase of its initiative for equity and inclusion, the Academy Aperture 2025, which will promote the ongoing efforts of the organization to advance the inclusion in the entertainment industry and to increase the representation within its membership to a great film community.

The initial phase of the Academy Aperture 2025 described goals, specific to the culture of government, membership, and place of work Oscar and the Academy.

“We are proud of the progress we were able to exceed our goals of inclusion of initial set in 2016, but we are aware that the road ahead is long. We are committed to maintain the route. I can not thank you enough for all of our members and the staff who worked on the initiative A2020 and to our director of relations and awards for Members, Lorenza Muñoz, for his leadership and the passion that brings us to this point and to determine the way forward. . We hope to continue to promote an Academy that reflects the world that surrounds us, our membership, our programs, our new Museum and in our awards,” said the chief executive officer of the Academy, Dawn Hudson.

In addition, the state of belonging to all Representatives (agents) of the Artists change from Associate Members. As general members, agents now have the right to vote of the Oscar.

New members american

Yalitza Aparicio

Ana de Armas

Eva Longoria

Yul Vazquez

Eva Leira

Yolanda Serrano

Felipe Cazals

Sebastián Cordero

Luis Estrada

Alejandro Landes

Andrew Wood

Violeta Ayala

Maripaz Robles

Marta Rodriguez

Gabriela Rodriguez

Michel Franco

Yalitza Aparicio – Rome

Ana de Armas – Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049

Kaitlyn Dever – Booksmart, Detroit

Jang Hye-Jin – Parasite, Poetry

Jo Yeo-Jeong – Parasite, The Target

Udo Kier – The Painted Bird, the Shadow of the Vampire

Lee Jung-Eun – Parasite, Okja

Eva Longoria – In The Sea, In Difficult Times

Olivia Wilde – Lawn, Rush

Constance Wu – Hustlers, Crazy Rich Asian

