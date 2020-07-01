WWE: Daria Berenato, the first diva openly gay

The WWE give one more step in the call revolution that began last year.

After the arrival of new fighters, trying to leave behind the stereotype of the beautiful face with small gifts inside of the ring and the subsequent separation of the Raw brand and the SmackDown brand, now, in a few days, you arrive at the main stage Daria Berenatothe first diva openly declared to be gay.

Berenato has made her debut on a tv program on NXT, the brand development of the WWE, on the 17th of August, prior to “NXT TakeOver: Back to Brooklyn”.

The fighter has shared the ring with the fighters, with the entertainment of sports, such as Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan and Nikki Glencross.

The company of Vince McMahon has planned take the screen within the “plot” of the sexual preferences of Berenato, once you get to the roster, the main WWE Raw or SmackDown Live.

According to Casey, Michele, owner and founder of a specialized site “Squared Circle Sirens,” Daria will have a gay character with a personality “babyface” (a technique)not offensive to the LGBT community (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender), without forgetting the union that the WWE has with the Alliance of Gay and Lesbian against defamation (GLAAD).

Already, before the debut of the fighter known as “The Jersey Devil”, Stephanie Mcmahon, the current commissioner of Raw materials, had given signals about the the inclusion of the wrestlers openly gay on the roster, the american society.

“We had members of GLAAD, who spoke with our team of writers and have given them a tutorial on sensitive issues for the LGBT communityto know what are the right words to use and words that are wrong, and the reason is that the words used are correct, and they have so much importance. I think that with your guidance and your support, we will be able to tell a story of the LGBT community properly,” said the daughter of Vince McMahon at the press conference and Beyond United Sport 2016.

