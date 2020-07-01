What are the best smart bulbs that you can buy?

After shaking to know the the reasons why it is a good idea to venture into the world of spotlights smart, now is the time to start recommend what would be the best models for the home.

In this way you will know the names of the bulbs and smart will help to improve the environment and the care of the house, however, before doing so it is necessary to take into consideration some important aspects that will help you in your final decision.

How to have a Smart Home for less than 3 thousand pesos

The latter makes reference to that depend on a hub or not, the compatibility bulbs of virtual assistants, and the the type of light you want to reach.

Types of light bulbs smart

One of the main aspects that must be taken into consideration is if the light that will be cast under the spotlight smart will be white or colors, because the white you have the option of switching on and off.

While the color change, can illuminate the place with the tones available; this type of foci are known as RGBfrom the time that refer to the primary colors (red, green, and blue) and the combinations that you get when mixed.

Even if there are also those of warm light used to have a well-lit area with an environment suitable for relaxation and rest such as bedrooms, living room and dining room.

With hub or without hub

A hubdevice thanks to which you can connect to several devices-among them: from your smartphone, TV and Usb, tablet, or computer, is another key point to consider, because it is necessary to see if the bulbs they need it or not.

This arises because it is not based on a hub, that is to say, that are self-employedmakes everything much more simple and accessible, because if he asks for it, means spending more.

Compatibility with virtual assistants

How to fit spotlights smart with the rest of the objects that are in the house is one of the first questions that arise when you are putting together a smart home, and that is that you have to find with what the participants are supported.

The second relates to if you have a relationship with Alexa, Google Assistant Siri, or even with Apple HomeKit or Samsung’s SmartThings, since in this way it would be much more simple routine automation.

Therefore, it is necessary to check very well, if you have integration with third-party productsalthough the majority of smart bulbs that exist on the market are compatible with the major platforms.

Brands you recommended

Philips Hue

This is one of the best options you can find in the shops because they have a compatibility very wide, and a home automation system complete, which means that they are compatible with:

Assistants voice to Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri

Ecosystems Google Home, HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings.

Other brands such as Logitech, Nest, Bosch, Eneco, OSRAM and IKEA

The only, but this device is its price, which is around 2,000 mexican pesos with your start-up kit that has a hub and four light bulbs, and leaves it at 800 pesos each bulb; although the cost varies according to the place of purchase.

Yeelight of Xiaomi

In case the cost is of fundamental importance to make a decision, then you can opt for this bulb RGB, which is very accessible and let go of more devices to connect via Wifi.

Regarding compatibility, this is connected by Alexa and Google Assistant, also, allow the creation of routines with IFTTT and it uses the Bluetooth technology called Mesh, which provides a better communication that allows you to perform actions more complicated and has greater energy savings.

Osram

The brand of bulbs, which has a wide range of options that allow you to adjust the intensity, color, and scene programming in a group is unique and different from the others because it has models that work varies with each narrator.

This refers to the bulbs Smart+, as they are known within the company, are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Amazon, and their respective speakers, however, Osram has also created light bulbs are unique to the HomeKit that works via Bluetooth.

In this way, you can choose a variety of options that can perform different functions as: