UFC las Vegas: Mackenzie Dern turns around and submits to Hannah Cifers

The beginning of the fights star UFC Vegas they have left everything. Mackenzie Dern he is a survivor of the hurricane, and got the victory by submission via kneebar (lever to the knee) before Hannah Cifers 2:36 of the first round.

The u.s.-brazil what went wrong at the beginning of the fight, because he found a “Shockwave”, who were looking for a quick win and by KO. Different cuffs and a knee were close to taking it out of combat.

Hannah Cifers immediately felt the pressure of the kneebar (lever to the knees) and Mackenzie Dern. Photo: Getty Images



But once that was on the floor, everything was different and brought the best out of your brazilian jiu jitsu. He quickly picked up the left leg of Cifers and taken to the ground, use a wrench to the leg and staying with the triumph.

An important victory for Dern, who became the first woman to beat with the presentation in the class and has asked for another fight as soon as possible to continue to show because it was close to the line of the title months ago.