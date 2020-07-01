Thus begins the love story of Karol G e Anuel AA

But the romance already to notice that it becomes impossible to hide. So, after months of denying it, in November of 2018, during a presentation in New York, they confirmed their relationship with a kiss in front of all the fans.

Since then, photos and dedications romantic flooded their social networks, showing the powerful chemistry that exists between the two singers.

Since then, not everything can be honey flakes, and despite having a relationship that may appear perfect, they had their ups and downs. It was in 2019, when he is just consumed more than six months, that has started to rumorarse the possible rupture, which was confirmed to be made public the news that the singer had ends with Anuel AA through a message from WhatsApp.

But the separation would not be final, because in the little time we see them together, again demonstrating that love can do everything… Travel, songs, and even tattoos (yes, both of them have tattooed their real names), were one of the best signs of love from that episode have plagued their history.

And yes, those first moments you put the theme of “Say you will”, a song that reflects the fear that Karol had to fall in love and how in the end true love conquers fear.