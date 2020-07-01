These are the new characters that will revolutionize the fourth season of “the Elite”

Spanish fiction has not been a release date, but the start of filming is imminent, as announced on the platform of the N red. Here, the first spoiler.

There are over 190 countries in the world that has seen “Elite”, the Spanish series that, from the time it was premiered (October 5, 2018), it is still the addition of a fan. And all are waiting for new officers, because the latter, on the 22nd of may, it was great. On Twitter, announcing: “it’s official. We will be back with a fourth season,” next to a video of actors from their homes.

Of course, the moment they noticed the absence of Danna Paola, Esther Expósito, Jorge Lopez, Mina El Hammani and Alvaro Rico, five iconic characters that not. What will happen is that there will be new characters. And there are four.

Their names are known thanks to the first reading of the script for the fourth season, which took place in a small rural town of Segovia. There, he met you he knew the identity of the three students who have entered The Oaks –the school where they happen all the frames of the Spanish fiction– and from a teacher or a father (I still do not know!). Their names are: Carla Diaz, Martina Charybdis, Manu Rivers and Diego Martin.

Martina Charybdis

20 years, he studied at the civic School of Dramatic Art of Madrid, and has worked in Tell me how it happened (a Spanish series with twenty-one seasons) and movies such as For the duration of the war –directed by Alejandro Amenábar–, and The guardian invisible.

Carla Diaz

Madrid has 21 years and became known as the Rose of the series Land of Wolves. After, in a very short time, has added many more series: The Prince, Six Sisters, Hunting, Monteperdido, The internship, the Aida, the Red Eagle and Mothers.

Might be interested in



Manu Ríos

He was born in Ciudad Real (a Town in the centre of Spain) and tell him “Justin Bieber Spanish”. Nickname him, that is influence factor and the model, enjoy making the cover on his YouTube channel after shared with her five million followers on Instagram. And as far as his job as an actor? Up to now, is reduced to a small appearance in the series El Chiringuito de Pepe.

Diego Martín

The madrid 45-year-old is, without a doubt, the actor most recognized in the news for his long career. The leap to fame with the comedy Here there is who liveand , since then, it’s been many successes in Spanish as Doctor Matthew, The Family, The Velvet, Velvet collection, Days of football and the Supernatural. Still it is not known whether to be a teacher in the school, or the parent of one of the students.