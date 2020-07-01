the story of a great friendship

Probably the stand perfectly as the protagonist of the saga of ‘the Descendants’, but what perhaps you did not know of Dove Cameron is that you have a great friend, who is also known, is also one of the pop star are hot at the moment, she is also an actress and is also one of the celebrities with millions of followers on Instagram: do Ariana Grande!

We can tell you all about the beginning of special friendship these famous americans.

HOW DID YOU MEET DOVE CAMERON AND ARIANA GRANDE?

It all began in 2016, when both singers were part of the musical “Hairspray Live’. Apparently, the evidence of this production were the perfect frame for the Dove, and Ari found that they have many things in common and have become friends quickly!

Apparently, at that time, both crossed by complex situations connected with fame and anxiety and we have supported one another.

After more than 3 years of friendship, Cameron and the Great remain very united and also to continue to help and admiring each other.

THE MOST FAMOUS PICTURE OF THE DOVE AND ARIANA

Recently, the bride of Thomas Doherty registered a recent video of Ellen Degenereswhere he told her the photo with the most “likes”.