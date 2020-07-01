The models of Victoria’s Secret: you can be an angel!

Be a Victoria’s Secret angel or, at least, feel one of them during the day is possible. Through his profile Instagram, the Portuguese Sara Sampaioambassador of the company lencera by 2015, has presented a contest online that will allow anyone to earn live a day of experiences, as if it were a model more than the company. In fact, that the person who has the good fortune to share this day only next to her and his three companions, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes and Lais Ribeiro. In addition, in order to participate, you need to make a donation, so that the initiative has a charitable purpose.



Be an angel for a day

“To be a Victoria’s Secret Angel for a Day – photo shoot, Shopping, & Dinner” (“I know that a Victoria’s Secret angel for a day: photo shoot, shopping and dinner”). Under this title is released on the platform, the Challenge of this contest will be active until next Monday, the 22nd of June. To participate, you just have to do a contribution to charity for providing food to the most affected by the crisis of the coronavirus it can be from a minimum of $ 10 (11,24 €) for us $ 100 (from 112,40 €). The more you invest, the more points you get for victory. “We make a positive impact in these difficult times. Donations (intact) will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels America and America Food Fund,” he says in one of his publications Sara Sampaio.

A fashion photo session as a model

What includes really the prize? As explained, it can be participate in a morning workout in the Kennel together in los angeles Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes (known as the tandem sport JoJa). Subsequently, the prestigious photographer of the models of Victoria’s Secret, Jerome Duran will give an orientation interview to outline the perfect style, the attitude and character that must conseguirlse in a photo session next to models shortly after.

A dinner and karaoke to finish the day

For this photo session, the winner and a companion also get tips from make-up artists and hair stylists of the society. The best photography obtained from this session will be published in the social profiles of the models. In addition, you also have the option to do purchases with a value of $ 5,000 (5.620 €). Finally, the day will conclude with a dinner with the angels and fun evening in a karaokea practice of recreation, Sara Sampaio excited, as pointed out in the description of your Instagram.